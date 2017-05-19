How To Check JAMB 2017 UTME Results

How to Check JAMB 2017 UTME Results According to media reports, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the result of the Computer Based Test of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the 57,000 candidates that wrote the examination on Saturday. As we have just stated, JAMB has started releasing results for the …

The post How To Check JAMB 2017 UTME Results appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

