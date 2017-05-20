How to check your UTME 2017 Results

Follow the simple steps below to check your 2017 UTME result online for free. – Go to JAMB portal at http://www.jamb.org.ng/ResultChecker/CheckUTMEResults – Login with your Email and Password. – Click on ‘Result Notification’ from the list of services, or you should find a box that says “Check 2017 UTME Examination Results”. – Click on it to access your …

The post How to check your UTME 2017 Results appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

