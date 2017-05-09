How To Reprint JAMB 2017 Exam Slip Via Email

JAMB has started sending out the 2017 UTME Exam Slip to Candidates’ respective email addresses. Here’s the procedure to get yours. Please note that not all Exam Slips have been sent, and this will go on in batches. If you have not yet received a mail from JAMB, be patient and keep checking your email …

The post How To Reprint JAMB 2017 Exam Slip Via Email appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

