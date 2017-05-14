How to tackle academic failure – Inyang

By Rotimi Agbana

Students have no reason failing examinations if they do the right thing, according to an educationist.

Speaking at the launch of a new franchise in Lagos, Regional Manager, Tutor Doctor Nigeria, Ignatius Inyang, said the demand for quality tutoring has drastically evolved due to reasons which include the adoption of new technologies, rising student enrolments, intense competition among students, inability of standard educational systems to address the unique needs of each student, lack of teaching staff at schools among others.

Inyang pointed out that ‘Tutor Doctor’ aims at assisting students in achieving their educational goals with programs that are specifically designed to fit the needs of each individual.

“One-to-one tutoring ensures that each student is given the utmost attention and tools for success. It also gives our tutors the satisfaction of seeing their student progress. We can’t wait to start helping students reach their full potential,”he stated.

“Tutor Doctor will leverage primarily on the curriculum and texts the students are already working with to ensure the most relevant tutoring is provided and also work with the students’ current teacher to ensure that the expectations of both teacher and student are met”.

Inyang added that ‘Tutor Doctor’ also caters for pupils or students with special needs. According to Tim Morris, Country Manage Tutor Doctor, “Tutor Doctor has proven valuable for the rapidly growing home-schooled population, as well as for seniors and professionals wanting to learn new technology skills.”

