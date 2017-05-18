How Useless Man Nearly Beats His Wife to Death Publicly in Kwara State (Photos+Video)
A Twitter user identified as M. A. Olatoki (@Don_olatoki) posted some photos and video a man publicly beat his wife almost to coma in Kwara State.
He wrote:
“This woman was beaten to pulp by her so called husband, what kind of animal beat human being like this?? He has been handed over to police
“The woman has been taken to hospital..I can’t stop thinking how wicked some souls are! Please stop dehumanizing your spouse,it is wrong.
“It was very pathetic to witness such scene. I couldn’t hold back my tears,he’s presently at Ganmo police station ilorin.”
Watch the video below;
This says it all!! He knows how to beat her but he doesn't have strength to carry her. Useless idiot woman beater @Ayourb @worthyfynda pic.twitter.com/vxNW8EdMgB
— M. A. Olatoki (@Don_olatoki) May 17, 2017
