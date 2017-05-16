How we discovered bags filled with foreign, local currencies in Justice Ngwuta’s house – EFCC

A prosecuting witness, John Utazi on Tuesday told a Federal High Court how he and his team found bags filled with foreign and local currencies in an Abuja residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta during a search of the apartment on October 7, 2016. Utazi, an operative of the DSS narrated before the […]

How we discovered bags filled with foreign, local currencies in Justice Ngwuta’s house – EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

