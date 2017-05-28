Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How we established economic infrastructure in Benue–Commissioner

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, the Benue Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, says the Samuel Ortom administration devoted its first two years in office to establishing economic infrastructure. Ityavyar, who is also the head of the state’s economic team, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Sunday in Makurdi. He…

The post How we established economic infrastructure in Benue–Commissioner appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.