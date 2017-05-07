How We Swapped 82 Chibok Girls With 2 Top Boko Haram Commanders – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the latest release of 82 Chibok girls by Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram.

According to a statement released by his special adviser Garba Shehu, the girls regained their freedom after “lengthy negotiations” with the dreaded militant group, adding that some of the group’s detained suspects were released in exchange for the girls.

Shehu also pointed out that the girls would be received at the presidential villa today, the 7th of May by President Buhari.

Read the full statement below;

President Muhammadu Buhari is pleased to announce that negotiations to release more of the Chibok Girls have yielded results. Today, 82 more Chibok Girls were released. After lengthy negotiations, our security agencies have taken back these girls, in exchange for some BokoHaram suspects held by the authorities

The released Chibok Girls are due to arrive in Abuja tomorrow Sunday, May 7, and will be received by the President.

President Buhari expresses his deep gratitude to all who played a part in ensuring the success of this operation, as follows: Security agencies, the military, the Government of Switzerland, the International Committee of the Red Cross, & local and international NGOs.

The President has repeatedly expressed his total commitment towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok Girls, and all other BH captives.

The President has received detailed briefings from the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) at every stage of the negotiations/operation.

