Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How women can urinate while standing – Green Party

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A local wing of Austria’s Green Party has stirred an uncommon interest online and in neighboring Germany with its agenda for a meeting today: teaching women how to urinate standing up. The Green Party in Perchtoldsdorf, Lower Austria, which for the past 12 years has held “women’s breakfasts” to discuss social and political issues, said […]

How women can urinate while standing – Green Party

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.