How women can urinate while standing – Green Party

A local wing of Austria’s Green Party has stirred an uncommon interest online and in neighboring Germany with its agenda for a meeting today: teaching women how to urinate standing up. The Green Party in Perchtoldsdorf, Lower Austria, which for the past 12 years has held “women’s breakfasts” to discuss social and political issues, said […]

How women can urinate while standing – Green Party

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

