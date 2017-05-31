Pages Navigation Menu

Why ‘Wonder Woman’ faces an unexpected ban – Economic Times

Posted on May 31, 2017


Why 'Wonder Woman' faces an unexpected ban
BEIRUT: Lebanon is seeking to ban the new “Wonder Woman'' movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli _ a reflection of how the decades-old animosity between the two neighbors is also infused in the cultural scene. A security official
