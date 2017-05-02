How World Boxing Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Learnt Discipline at a Nigerian Boarding School
If you attended boarding school in Nigeria, you should be able to relate to this. World Boxing Heavyweight champion, whose full name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, in a recent interview revealed how he learnt discipline at a Nigerian boarding school. Joshua was born to a Nigerian woman, Yeta, and an Irish-Nigerian father, Robert. At age […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!