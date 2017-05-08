Huddah Monroe Shades Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Others Over Domestic Violence Claims
Kenyan socialite and former Big Brother Africa housemate, Huddah Munroe who was in the news of late following her successful breast implants has sparked yet another online controversy after her latest post. The Kenyan socialite and arch rival of Vera Siddika took to her Instagram page to call out victims of domestic abuse, a case…
The post Huddah Monroe Shades Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Others Over Domestic Violence Claims appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
