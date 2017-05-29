Huddersfield Secure Fairy Tail Premier League Return

Huddersfield Football Club has made history by returning to the English Premier League after a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out win against Reading. Terriers secured a return to top tier football after 45 years with a 4-3 win on penalties against a Reading side tutored by Jaap Stam. That long road back to the top came to…

