Huge python living in ceiling, roasted in FCT College of Education fire incident
A huge python, inhabiting the ceiling of the Exams and Record office of the FCT College of Education, Zuba, Abuja, was roasted as fire razed the building.
Though a lot was lost in the fire outbreak, but this has left everyone in ‘thankful mood’, as
some alleged that being bitten by the python would have led to a greater loss. More photos after the cut;
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!