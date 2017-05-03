Hull City Keen To Sign On-loan Inter Milan Defender Andrea Ranocchia Permanently

Hull City want to make Andrea Ranocchia’s loan at the club permanent, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 29-year-old moved to the KCOM Stadium on a six-month loan from Inter Milan in January.

Ranocchia has been influential in the Tigers’ continued battle against relegation, featuring 13 times under Marco Silva, scoring twice.

Having been so impressed with his adaption to the Premier League, Hull are reportedly keen to keep hold of the Italy international, whoGazzetta claim would cost €10m (£8.5m)

Arriving on loan in winter, Ranocchia has not disappointed, building up a strong partnership at the back with Harry Maguire – who is also touted for a summer move – to help push the Tigers within touching distance of survival. He has even contributed at the other end as well, scoring twice in April at the KCOM Stadium against West Ham United and also a consolation goal at Manchester City.

A summer move away from the San Siro looks an absolute certainty for the Italian international and if the Tigers stay in the Premier League signing Ranocchia could be made a priority.

