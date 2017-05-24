Human rights group raises alarm over unlawful arrest

By Elizabeth Uwandu

THE Gbaramatu Human Rights and Anti-corruption Crusaders, GHRAC, has accused the military Joint Task Force, JTF, of conspiring with thugs to arrest innocent persons over recent spate of kidnapping and sundry crimes around Ajapa, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo state.

In a statement, yesterday, GHRAC, a group preoccupied with defending rights of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West council area, Delta State, said the detention, since April 11, of Chief Kingsley Odiete, immediate past Treasurer of Benekrukru, Gbaramatu kingdom along with others was an unjustified conspiracy.

The GHRAC statement signed by Jackson Timiyan, President and Festus Opuwei, Secretary, alleged that “Chief Odiete, Bright Agbedeyi (a timber cutter) and Zafat Ebitebetu (wooden boat transporter) were on a return journey to Ajapa when a joint team of militant thugs and soldiers arrested, tortured them mercilessly in handcuffs and blindfold before taking them to ex-militant General Bibor (Shoot-at-sight) camp at Bolowo community.”

The post Human rights group raises alarm over unlawful arrest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

