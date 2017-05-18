Human Settlements Ombudsman appointed – Bizcommunity.com
|
DestinyMan
|
Human Settlements Ombudsman appointed
Bizcommunity.com
The Department of Human Settlements has established an Ombudsman Office to deal with issues of conflict between contractors, provinces and municipalities, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced on Thursday.
