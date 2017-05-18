Pages Navigation Menu

Human Settlements Ombudsman appointed – Bizcommunity.com

Posted on May 18, 2017


DestinyMan

Human Settlements Ombudsman appointed
Bizcommunity.com
The Department of Human Settlements has established an Ombudsman Office to deal with issues of conflict between contractors, provinces and municipalities, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced on Thursday.
