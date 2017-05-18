“I already have a relationship through a DM” – Uti Nwachukwu Reveals | WATCH

TV host and actor and Uti Nwachukwu in an interview with Ghana’s Joy News has said that he already has a relationship through a DM, and though it’s a long distance relationship, they have been together for some time. He however, said that “marriage is a big word” and that he’s not in a rush, […]

