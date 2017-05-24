I am confident Nigeria will be out of recession by September – Emefiele – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I am confident Nigeria will be out of recession by September – Emefiele
Vanguard
Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said that at the end of 2017 third quarter Nigeria will be out of rescission. Emefiele Emefiele speaking confidently in Abuja yesterday said “My view is that with all the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!