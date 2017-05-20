I am looking forward to greatness, says BBNaija housemate, Bisola

…as she reunites with Iyanya at Temple Management

Big Brother Naijahousemate, Bisola Aiyeola has made her first big move after her success at the just concluded reality TV show by signing a lucrative deal with creative agency, Temple Management Company (TMC).

Bisola signed the management agreement with TMC on Thursday, May 18, 2017 in company of her representatives and senior TMC officials at the Victoria Island corporate office of the organization.

TMC, which began operations over a year ago, is working to transform the career of some of Nigeria’s biggest talents across four major platforms; entertainment, sports, arts and media. Some of the talents currently represented by the agency include Mavin Records, Iyanya, 9ice, Seye Ogunlewe, Ebi Onome, Marylove Edwards, Victor Ehikhamenor and Funmi Iyanda.

Interestingly, Bisola and Iyanya are coming together again after 10 years of competing against each other at the debut edition of MTN project fame.

Speaking after sealing the deal, Bisola said excitedly, “I am elated and happy that a close-knit organization like Temple Management Company is bringing me into their fold. The reception has been warm and amazing. I wish you could see my insides right now. I am looking forward to greatness and I am very happy.”

Giving an insight into her plans, she revealed that she would be working on a couple of projects with TMC. She explained: “After BBN, I want to focus on some of my personal projects. There is definitely going to be more music, movies and other give-back projects. I have been blessed and the least I can do is to give back to society by impacting on the lives of other people. There is so much that I want to do which I am going to share with TMC and my fans will soon hear about it.”

Also speaking Terfa Tilley-Gyado, Director Of Communications, TMC said, “Bisola is an exceptionally talented individual. During the show, Nigerians fell in love with her and we want to collaborate with her in some exciting projects that will bring Bisola closer to her fans and also create new ones.”

