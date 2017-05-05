Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Am Not Engaged,” Comedian Woli Arole Reacts To ‘pre-wedding’ Photos (Watch)

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Weeks ago, the internet went agog as news of a supposed engagement of social media comedian, Woli Arole, to an unidentified woman began to trend. The news followed the release of pictures of the comedian seen loving up with the same lady which many blogs inevitably tagged as pre-wedding pictures. The Instagram sensation has now …

The post “I Am Not Engaged,” Comedian Woli Arole Reacts To ‘pre-wedding’ Photos (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.