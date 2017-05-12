Pages Navigation Menu

“I am not married” – Charles Okocha replies lady who says she’s his wife

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, whose alleged wife reportedly warned a lady to stay away from him, with the latter alleging that she has never met the actor, Charles Okocha has taken to his Instagram page to settle the dispute, and dispel the rumour of being married. The single father of one who disclosed that ‘marriage …

The post "I am not married" – Charles Okocha replies lady who says she's his wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Hello. Add your message here.