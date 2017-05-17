I bagged myself a good man! – Adesua Etomi responds to fan

NAIJ.COM

On May 3, Banky W and Adesua Etomi broke the internet and since then they have been trending as the hottest celebrity couple. Newly-engaged actress Adesua Etomi and her fiancee Bany W have been all people can talk about since NAIJ.com reported their …



and more »