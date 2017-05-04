Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I can’t stand up much,” Prince Philip jokes as he Retires from Royal Duties

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Embed from Getty Images Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, joked on Thursday about no longer being able to “stand up much” as Buckingham Palace announced he will retire later this year from active public life. Philip, who is also known as the Duke of Edinburgh has been by the queen’s […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.