I Created 400 User Names, Was Paid N600,000 To Hack JAMB Website – Suspect

A member of a syndicate who was arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has admitted that they erect​ed​ a radio mast to hack the Virtual Private Network of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board​ (JAMB).​

​T​he syndicate, which includes a proprietor of one Bright Technologies, also confessed to collecting N600,000 for the ​illegal job.

During interrogation with operatives of the NSCDC, one of the suspects, identified only as Tosin, said the deal was to extend the JAMB network from an accredited Computer Based Test centre in Abeokuta to some cyber cafe operators for the purpose of illegal registration of candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination​ (UTME).​

​Speaking also during grilling, the proprietor, who confessed to the crime, said he was paid over N600,000 for the job, adding that he created over 400 User Names and passwords.

He said: “We are using unlicensed spectrum to transmit to our customers using 2.4 gigabyte and 5.8 gigabyte radio. On March 28, they came from Kindle e-Learning Service that they wanted Internet services and after three days, they came again, (Tosin, Segun and Jide) that they wanted us to configure VPN for them. “They told me they needed our services only during the JAMB registration and on April 1, we went to their office. They gave me the IP (Internet Protocol) address and I did pinging from my own Router. I have collected about N600,000 so far from Kindle e-Learning.”

The post I Created 400 User Names, Was Paid N600,000 To Hack JAMB Website – Suspect appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

