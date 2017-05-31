I Declared Biafra May 30 Sit At Home Inside Kuje Prison – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday has revealed that declared the Biafra May 30 Sit At Home order inside Kuje prison & the compliance of igbos with the order shows an indication that “unique formula adopted to restore Biafra is working.”

Kanu made the statement while commending Igbo people both home and in diaspora for complying with the sit-at-home order he issued while in Kuje Prison to mark the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra.

The IPOB leader also reiterated his earlier resolve not to quit the struggle for the restoration of Biafra even in death.

He maintained that the near total compliance recorded yesterday was a fact that IPOB has the mandate of all its supporters to achieved the freedom of Biafra.

In a statement by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, Kanu urged all those sympathetic to the Biafra cause to team up with the group to restore Biafra with truth and honesty/

The statement quoted Kanu as thanking the Almighty God, “Chukwu Okike Abiama, Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world for their tenacious efforts that made our heroes day sit-at-home order a resounding success.

“I will not fail to thank road transporters workers, teachers, civil servants, market leaders, artisans, clergymen, businessmen, traders, okada/ tricycle drivers, school children, parents and all the Biafraland, transport owners, women organizations, community leaders, youth leaders in every community, wheel barrow/ truck pushers, and politicians who defied every odd and pressure from Aso Rock to make our sit-at-home order a memorable and resounding historical event.

“In line with this remarkable sit at home held yesterday I will not hesitate to congratulate the people of Abia state, Anambra state, Akwa Ibom state, Bayelsa state, Cross River state, Delta state, Ebonyi state, Enugu state, Imo state, Rivers state including the good people of Igbanke in Edo state, Igala clan in Kogi state and Idoma/Igede/Agatu in Benue state for sending a clear and unmistakable message to the whole world that this Biafra self determination effort driven by IPOB is uncompromising.”

Kanu also appreciated the effort of his deputy, Uche Mefor and the Directorate of state led by Chika Edoziem and the IPOB family worldwide for their contribution towards the success of the sit-at-home protest.

He said, “Those in the diaspora who poured themselves into the streets in distant and foreign lands in more than 98 countries of the world to honour and remember our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price during the genocidal war against our people in 1967 and 1970.

“I appreciate your enormous work because IPOB has made it possible in less that 4 years for every president and head of state around the world to know about Biafra.

“With near total compliance with this Sit-at-home order I issued when I was still in Kuje Prison Abuja, it has proven to me beyond every conceivable doubt that Biafra restoration is a priority to all and sundry and I promise never to let Biafra down even upon the pain of death because you never let me down.

“We must join hands together, with all genuine and sincere individuals and groups, to restore Biafra with truth and honesty.

“I also wish to acknowledge and appreciate the presence of international observers and foreign journalists who were on ground to monitor this epic historical event. It demonstrates that the unique formula adopted by IPOB to restore Biafra is working.

“By the grace of Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama, IPOB under our divine leadership will restore Biafra in no distant future.”

