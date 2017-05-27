I didn’t crash Lillian Esoro’s marriage –Blossom Chukwujekwu, actor

By Rita Okoye

Late last year, delectable Nollywood actress, Lillian Esoro, walked out of her barely one year old marriage to MMG music boss, Ubi Franklin, despite the fact that their union had produced a baby boy.

Shortly after the news went viral, all fingers pointed at another Nollywood hunk, Blossom Chukwujekwu for allegedly crashing the marriage. It was rumoured that Blossom and Lillian were ex-lovers, and that both still cherish each other dearly.

When Inside Nollywood cornered Chukwujekwu on the issue, he had this to say: “Excuse me? I don’t know where you got your information from; please check that again. I don’t know about this and have nothing to say either.”

However, Blossom revealed how he balances marriage and work. Hear him: “If you have the Holy Spirit, he would help you balance it. Just make sure you set your priorities right. First things should always come first. To me, family comes first and every other thing follows.”

Wondering how his wife copes with his tight schedule of always moving from one location to another, the light-skinned actor complimented his spouse for her maturity and understanding. “My wife, Maureen is the most understanding human being ever. She is always there to support me. However, she would not join me in the acting field. That plan is not in our agenda right now.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

