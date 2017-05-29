I didn’t endorse perceived marginalization of Ndigbo – Ngige

MINISTER of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige at the weekend debunked reports that he endorsed the marginalization of the people of the South East by the Muhammadu Buhari administration for not supporting his candidacy in 2015. In a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe. the minister attributed the report to “misinterpretation […]

