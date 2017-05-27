The minimum Ndigbo demand of Nigeria is a restructuring – Ekweremadu – Vanguard
Vanguard
The minimum Ndigbo demand of Nigeria is a restructuring – Ekweremadu
ABUJA- DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has pleaded with the Ndigbo not to allow themselves to be provoked into resorting to armed struggle, just as he urged them to continue to sustain peaceful agitation for equity and justice …
