I don’t intend owning a record label soon — Adekunle Gold – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I don't intend owning a record label soon — Adekunle Gold
Vanguard
Former YBNL singer, Kosoko Adekunle, popularly known by his stage name 'Adekunle Gold', has confirmed his exit from the Olamide owned label, stating that he was signed to the label just for a period of two years, which was enough time for him to hustle …
Adekunle Gold insists there is No Bad Blood with YBNL | Watch
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!