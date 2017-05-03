”I Don’t Like Money” – Amaechi Spotted Wearing Louis vuitton & Gucci Jacket Worth Millions (Photos)

ormer Aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri who has been at war with the minister of information, Rotimi Amaechi shared the photos below showing the minister wearing Gucci and Louis Vuitton Jacket worth millions.

This comes after Amaechi said he doesn’t like money in an interview with Channels TV last week.

Omokri wrote: In the top photo Rotimi Amaechi is wearing a multimillion naira LouisVuitton jacket and in the bottom photo he is wearing a Gucci jacket that costs more than what a minimum wage earner earns in ten years, yet he doesn’t like money!