Wizkid says he did not lie about performing for free in Nigeria – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Wizkid says he did not lie about performing for free in Nigeria
NAIJ.COM
A lot of people were not impressed when Wizkid mentioned in a recent interview that he regularly gives free shows for his fans in Nigeria. He also mentioned that he charges the cheap sum of N1000 just to ensure that his fans have a good time. READ ALSO …
Wizkid Singer speaks on viral UK interview [Video]
'I DON”T Need to Lie to be Appreciated' -Wizkid Addresses Viral Video Stating He Performs Free in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!