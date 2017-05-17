I don’t regret walking out of my marriage – Actress, Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo said she is happy to have divorced her husband Ini Edo got married to an American based businessman, Phillip in 2008. She allegedly walked out of the marriage in September, 2014 following accusations of domestic violence and cheating. Speaking on ‘Rubbing Minds’ a Channel Television programme, the actress cited irresolvable differences …

The post I don’t regret walking out of my marriage – Actress, Ini Edo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

