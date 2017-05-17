Pages Navigation Menu

I don’t regret walking out of my marriage, says Ini Edo – Vanguard

I don't regret walking out of my marriage, says Ini Edo
NOLLYWOOD actress, Ini Edo, has opened up on her marriage, saying she has no regret breaking up with her husband of six years. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Ini Edo. Ini Edo got married to an American-based Nigerian businessman, Phillip …

