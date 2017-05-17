I don’t regret walking out of my marriage, says Ini Edo

By Benjamin Njoku

NOLLYWOOD actress, Ini Edo, has opened up on her marriage, saying she has no regret breaking up with her husband of six years.

Ini Edo got married to an American-based Nigerian businessman, Phillip in 2008. She walked out of the marriage in September, 2014, following accusations of domestic violence and cheating.

Speaking on ‘Rubbing Minds’ a Channel Television programme, the actress cited irresolvable differences and incompatibility as the major reasons for the crash of her marriage.

Ini Edo said that closeness should have, may be, saved her marriage since her former husband was in America and she in Nigeria.

According to her, “May be being together would have helped keep us together. Because it would enable us study and understand each other more. May be it would have helped but I’m not sure.”

Asked if her estranged husband was comfortable with her kind of job, she said, “He met me an actress and I believe he was okay with that. Actually he complained. My work takes my time and interferes with so many things.

“I tried to keep my (movie) roles as decent as possible when I got married. But naturally, there are certain roles you won’t be allowed to play. Even when you are allowed to play them, you can reject them not just because of your husband but you got relations as well.”

Asked if her former husband’s family interfered in her marriage, she added, “He was the last child, so family members will try to see if their child is doing okay.

“I try not to regret (the time I spent in marriage) but I will say, it’s been an experience I have learnt a lot from. It made me a stronger person. It made me wiser and I think it actually made me more mature.”

The post I don’t regret walking out of my marriage, says Ini Edo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

