I Don’t Want A Short Or A Broke Man – Toyin Aimakhu Says
After a failed marriage to Adeniyi Johnson and a well publicized failed relationship with alleged fraudster Seun Egbegbe, Toyin Aimakhu has declared the kind of man she wants in an interview with Saturday Beats. She told the newspaper, “I want a man who is tall, hardworking, and loves his job. I would want to be …
The post I Don’t Want A Short Or A Broke Man – Toyin Aimakhu Says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!