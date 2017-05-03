“I don’t want to contest again” – Governor Ayo Fayose
Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose has said that he will not run for public office again after the expiration of his tenure, TheCable reports. He made this known in a meeting with civil servants in the state capital Ado on Tuesday. “I don’t want to contest again, not even for senatorial race in 2019,” he […]
