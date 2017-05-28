Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I get paid to be a bridesmaid – at £1,500 a time’

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

t’s easy to spot Jen Glantz at a wedding. She’s the one fixing the bride’s hair when her curls fall out. She’s the one on her hands and knees sewing up the maid of honour’s dress when it rips at the reception. And she’s the one dancing to Abba with the groom’s drunken uncle so …

The post ‘I get paid to be a bridesmaid – at £1,500 a time’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.