‘I Go Dye’ Comedian shares words of motivation, dedicates luxury mansion to mother – Pulse Nigeria
|
'I Go Dye' Comedian shares words of motivation, dedicates luxury mansion to mother
Pulse Nigeria
The comedian encouraged parents to offers support to children with talents as this could be a recipe for success. Published: 56 minutes ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · I Go Dye makes a comparison of his struggling days with his current success. play.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!