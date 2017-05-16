I Go Dye Unveils His Mother’s Mansion, Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi Attend – Information Nigeria
I Go Dye Unveils His Mother's Mansion, Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi Attend
Comedian, I Go Dye has completed a luxury “Golden Eyes Castle” in honour of his mother. The comedian in celebration of Mother's Day unveiled the magnificent mansion designed and built by his company Revamp Constructions yesterday in Delta state.
Politicians, Clergy and Celebrities Attend I Go Dye's House Unveiling for his Mum
