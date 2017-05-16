Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Go Dye Unveils His Mother’s Mansion, Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi Attend – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

I Go Dye Unveils His Mother's Mansion, Apostle Suleman, Oshiomhole, Bovi Attend
Information Nigeria
Comedian, I Go Dye has completed a luxury “Golden Eyes Castle” in honour of his mother. The comedian in celebration of Mother's Day unveiled the magnificent mansion designed and built by his company Revamp Constructions yesterday in Delta state.
Politicians, Clergy and Celebrities Attend I Go Dye's House Unveiling for his MumReports Afrique News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.