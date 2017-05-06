Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I got funny genes from my parents – Comedian Aphricanape

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Dami Olatunde, aka Aphricanape is a social media personality residing in the United States of America. With over 300,000 followers on Instagram alone, Aphricanape has quite become a sensation online. He speaks with Angel George How do you come up with your comedy skit? I get ideas from everyone, everything, and everywhere, because humour can …

The post I got funny genes from my parents – Comedian Aphricanape appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.