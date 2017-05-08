‘I got out and ran’ – man whose truck was burnt in Eldorado Park protest – News24
|
News24
|
'I got out and ran' – man whose truck was burnt in Eldorado Park protest
News24
Johannesburg – The man whose truck was burnt during protests around Eldorado Park and Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg on Monday morning described running away after coming face to face with violent residents. "I tried to turn around. My…
WATCH: #Eldoradopark protest turns violent
Police fire rubber bullets at protesting Freedom Park residents
Joburg's Golden Highway remains closed due to protest action
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!