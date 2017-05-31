Pages Navigation Menu

I Have Escaped 7 Assassination Attempts By Muslims, Igbo Muslims Will Be Killed First When…. – Igbo Man Who Converted To Islam Because Of Buhari Renounces Islam

I, Chukwuma Austin Dike hereby renounce Islam, I will on Sunday be rededicating my life back to God in Anglican church.I am renouncing Islam because of tribalism, Isis operations in Nigeria and because I have excaped 7 assassination attempts by Muslims.5 times in the mosque at Mabushi abuja and in kano;on the day corpes of fulani herdsmen was discourverd in Abia state.

The last one was inside American embassy in Abuja.Thier is no Islam in Nigeria what we have is fulani agenda.

I pity any non fulani or at least kanuri practicing islam in Nigeria u are nothing but a slave.for more details go to my face book page search for Chukwuma Austin Dike u will see the video
Thanks
God bless you

