I Have Escaped 7 Assassination Attempts By Muslims, Igbo Muslims Will Be Killed First When…. – Igbo Man Who Converted To Islam Because Of Buhari Renounces Islam

I, Chukwuma Austin Dike hereby renounce Islam, I will on Sunday be rededicating my life back to God in Anglican church.I am renouncing Islam because of tribalism, Isis operations in Nigeria and because I have excaped 7 assassination attempts by Muslims.5 times in the mosque at Mabushi abuja and in kano;on the day corpes of fulani herdsmen was discourverd in Abia state.

The last one was inside American embassy in Abuja.Thier is no Islam in Nigeria what we have is fulani agenda.

I pity any non fulani or at least kanuri practicing islam in Nigeria u are nothing but a slave.for more details go to my face book page search for Chukwuma Austin Dike u will see the video

Thanks

God bless you

The post I Have Escaped 7 Assassination Attempts By Muslims, Igbo Muslims Will Be Killed First When…. – Igbo Man Who Converted To Islam Because Of Buhari Renounces Islam appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

