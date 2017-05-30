Pages Navigation Menu

I have fulfilled my promises in Kaduna – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Monday said his government has fulfilled all the electoral promises he made to the people. The governor said this in a state-wide broadcast to mark his two years in office. El Rufai said ‎despite recruiting over 7000 personnel within the last two years, the state’s 2016 recurrent expenditures showed […]

