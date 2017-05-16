I have no plan to leave PDP, says Ogbulafor

A former National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, said on Tuesday that he had no plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogbulafor said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

He said there was no truth in a media report that he was holding talks with chieftains of APC in Abia on how to defect to the party.

Ogbulafor, however, recalled that when APC won the presidential election in 2015, he visited the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, to congratulate him.

He said the gesture should not be misconstrued, adding that he had no intention of joining APC.

The former national chairman said, “I am still in PDP and I have not discussed with any other person on plans to defect to APC.’’

On the judiciary, he said, “I have confident in the judiciary. It has given us victory in Abia with the affirmation of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu as governor and it will give us victory in PDP.’’

Ogbulafor further said that he had implicit confidence in the nation’s judiciary to deliver judgment, in a fair manner, in the party’s leadership crisis.

He further said that PDP remained popular and leading political party in all the 774 local government areas in the country.

“The judiciary appreciated that it is not good for Nigeria to be a one-party state because it appreciates that one party system is not good for the nation’s democracy.”

The post I have no plan to leave PDP, says Ogbulafor appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

