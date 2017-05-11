Pages Navigation Menu

I Have No Respect For Lai Mohammed – Junaid

Second Republic House of Representatives member and northern leader, Junaid Mohammed has warned of a cabal in Aso Rock manipulating President Muhammadu Buhari’s health situation.

Mohammed said some persons were just out to create mischief over the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that there is need to thread with caution.

The ex-lawmaker was reacting to the controversy trailing a letter written by President Muhammadu Buhari where he purportedly named his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo coordinating vice president.

According to him, since President Buhari has passed a letter to the National Assembly concerning his medical vacation, Nigerians should not cause any further distraction.

He said, “Due to the circumstances we found ourselves as a nation, prudence demands we should be careful because there are various cabals trying to manipulate the present situation we found ourselves.

“The Constitution of Nigeria did not mention coordinator of government business anywhere, it is ambigous. What the Constitution says is for the President to transmit a letter to the National Assembly in order to transmit power to the Vice President and he did that before he left.

“Though I have little or no respect for the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed but I think Nigerians should respect his views this time around.

“The issue on ground calls for caution so it will not cause mayhem in the polity because some people are out for mischief over the status of President Buhari’s health. Since the President has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly empowering Vice President Obasanjo to act while he is away, I think Nigerians should desist from causing distraction.”

