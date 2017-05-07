I have not endorsed anyone as my successor, Aregbesola

Ahead of 2018 governorship election in Osun, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said that he has not endorsed anyone to succeed him. The governor made the declaration in an all night interactive programme tagged: ‘Ogbeni Till Daybreak’ on Saturday in Osogbo. Aregbesola, said it was not true that effort to choose who would succeed him in 2018…

