Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I have not endorsed anyone as my successor, says Aregbesola

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahead of 2018 governorship election in Osun, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said that he has not endorsed anyone to succeed him. The governor made the declaration in an all night interactive programme tagged:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.