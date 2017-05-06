I have not endorsed anyone as my successor, says Aregbesola

Ahead of 2018 governorship election in Osun, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said that he has not endorsed anyone to succeed him.

The governor made the declaration in an all night interactive programme tagged: ‘Ogbeni Till Daybreak’ on Saturday in Osogbo.

Aregbesola, said it was not true that effort to choose who would succeed him in 2018 was threatening his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor said APC in the state was as solid, strong and effective as any party could be.

“There is no any aspect of our party’s organisation and management that have suffered in any form in respect of who will be my successor.

“We are united, connected and working so well for the progress of the party. We are the most cohesive political party in the state,” he said.

The governor, however, said that no opposition party in the state could withstand APC in 2018 governorship election.

“If the only opposition party we have in the state is disorganised, dismembered, then where is the fear for 2018 election? the governor asked.

On the speculation that the governor was planning to contest for Lagos West Senatorial election in 2019, Aregbesola said there was no such dream yet.

The APC Chairman in the State, Mr Gboyega Famodun, who the governor also asked to speak on 2018 election in the state, said that the party had not chosen anyone as its candidate.

“There is no governorship aspirant in the party as far as I know.

“The insubordination of few members of the party does not mean that the party is being threatened ahead of 2018 governorship election.

“We have a very strong structure in the state,” he said.

Famodun said that there was no timetable yet from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 2018 election in the state.

