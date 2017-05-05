I Have Not Started Killing Yet, I Will Start Killing In Future – Boko Haram’s Leader Shekau Vows

Shadowy leader of Boko Haram notorious group, Abubakar Shekau, has released a new video, denying the reports that he was injured in a recent military attack.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Air Force had said two of its fighter jets had bombarded Boko Haram jihadists, adding that Shekau sustained injuries, while some of his men died as members of the sect gathered to observe prayers in Balla village, some 40 kilometres from Damboa, Borno state last Friday, April 28.

However, on Thursday, May 4, in a 14-minute video issued, the elusive leader of the Islamic death cult claimed that he was neither attacked not injured in any air strike, further accusing the military of spreading falsehood.

He boasted that it was not yet time for him to die, and that he would carry out more killings in the future.

His words: “As I speak, today is Thursday 7th Sha’aban (4th May) around Zuhr prayer. You claimed your jets struck at our gathering while we were praying, killed some of us and injured me near Damboa. I don’t even know the town you mentioned.

“Gather all the photojournalists, the camera men and pressmen you have, let them assess this video to determine if I was wounded.

“But we are not worried. We are making this video to dispel your propaganda. Deceitful people end in shame.

“Earlier you claimed I was in Sambisa, now you said I was near Damboa road. You will never know my location. Allah kept out of sight because I believe in him and doing his biddings.

“Be patient, once my time on earth ends, I will die. Nothing will happen to me.”

He added: “To Buhari, Buratai and lawmakers you are shouldering a burden beyond your capacity. Your imagination (on our capacity) is more incredible than the tale of a hawk that lifts an elephant.

“So I’m alive. But if God wills that you will kill me, it is not surprising because many prophets of Allah were killed by infidels. I will be happy to die in the cause of Allah.

“Shekau is alive, Shekau is alive. I have not started killing in the name of religion yet. I will start in future.”